Mayor Davis calls developers arena comments inappropriate

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis is calling comments from a prominent developer about the location of a new arena as out of place.

Developer Clay Boardman telling Senior Reporter George Eskola yesterday that putting a new arena at Regency Mall will not help the Gordon Highway area because it will FAIL at that location.

And moving the arena out of downtown would hurt the ongoing redevelopment efforts there.

Mayor Davis says Boardman is a friend but says the comments were not helpful for the community discussion on where to put a new arena.

“I think what we need to do at this point is continue to have civil conversation, conversation that is not fear mongering conservation that is not insidious and suggestion that if you do this the city is going to be bankrupt I think quite frankly those are very inappropriate statements,” said Mayor Davis.

Davis said he would have appreciated a phone call about the issue and not getting an e-mail and seeing Boardman’s criticism on social media.