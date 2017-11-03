NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s that time of year again, for the annual Border Bash tailgate.

For the first time, the rivalry celebration is happening at the North Augusta Hippodrome.

All day, crews were working to transform the facility into a concert venue.

Border Bash will be the first big-scale event at the new covered arena.

All the fun begins today at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3.

Live music acts include Eve 6, Ashley McBryde, and Black Dawg.

You can still purchase a ticket for $15.

Parking cost $10.