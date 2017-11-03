Local man hands out bibles, clothes and water to those in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local man is working to spread the word of god to people he says really need it.

Paul T. Sylas spends time at the bus stop on Deans Bridge Road, near Gordon Highway, every two weeks.

He hands out bibles, clothes and water to people who want them.

Sylas is from Chicago, and a former member of the Vice Lords gang there. He says he was hooked on drugs and alcohol, and has even been shot five times.

But one night, a decade ago, while he was in prison, he says, everything changed for him.

“One night I laid down and I told the lord, ‘If I have to wake up and be a dope fiend, just take my life,’ and he told me he had work for me to do, and I’ve been working ever since. Last 10 years.”

Sylas says when he got out of prison, ten years ago, he hitchhiked to Augusta, and he’s been here ever since.

He ministers at four different prisons and gets his donations from his church and from the VA.