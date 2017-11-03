Meet Augusta Plastic Surgery’s newest team member

Augusta Plastic Surgery has a new team member joining them. Find out who in this segment of The Dish.

Augusta Plastic Surgery has been the Premier Center for Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Since 1978, serving CSRA patients and beyond with Southern hospitality and quality care. Headed by Dr. Randy Smith, Dr. Christopher Ewart, Augusta Plastic Surgery is the only plastic surgery center in the Augusta area with two board certified plastic surgeons. Augusta Plastic Surgery specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive breast, facial, body, and hand surgeries, as well as non-invasive anti-aging facial procedures, skin cancer, and Coolsculpting, a non-surgical fat reduction procedure. Augusta Plastic Surgery is proud to be the first in our area to now offer patients miraDry, a noninvasive treatment to permanently reduce underarm sweat and odor!

Doctors Christopher Ewart and Randolph Smith of Augusta Plastic Surgery are pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Michael S. Tarakji to their practice. Dr. Tarakji will provide a variety of surgical and nonsurgical treatments, both cosmetic and reconstructive. Being well trained in all aspects of plastic surgery, he is able to perform both common and complex reconstructive procedures in areas such as breast reconstruction after cancer, breast reductions, skin cancer reconstruction, hand surgery and wound care. In the cosmetic realm, he is adept at performing minimally invasive injections as well as more involved face lifts, body contouring, and cosmetic breast surgery. Augusta Plastic Surgery is committed to providing the highest quality patient care. Doctors Ewart and Smith selected Dr. Tarakji with their patients in mind and are confident he will bring that same level of care to the practice.

Year after year, the surgeons at Augusta Plastic Surgery have been the leading providers of both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery in the Augusta and Evans area. Our surgeons believe that safety and high quality results should go hand in hand. Using their artistic abilities and drive for perfection, they perform most of their procedures in the AAAASF certified August a Plastic Surgery Center located in the Women’s Center at University Hospital.