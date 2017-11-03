“Out There…Somewhere”: No picture tells a story

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At North Augusta City Hall, past leaders don’t just fade away, they’re remembered on the wall of mayors. Most recently, Lark Jones.

“I think it’s a great honor, Lark did a great job for the city all these years. He deserves the honor,” said North Augusta resident Pastor Darrell Blocker.

Mayor Jones’ portrait was officially unveiled in September, four months after Jones left the office.

“It wasn’t quite quick enough, we had to get the picture done and mounted and I’m pleased we were able to get it,” said North Augusta Mayor Bob Petit, who succeeded Jones.

Augusta knows all about mayoral portraits. They’re hanging in the commission chambers, going way back to the late 1700’s.

Mayors like Phinizy and Julian Smith. He must have been a gambler, there’s a casino named after him.

Then there’s Willie Mays, he was appointed interim mayor by the commission. He left in 2009 and was followed by the next mayor, hmm…

“I don’t know where my picture is, I haven’t been down here at city hall much lately. I’m not sure,” said Former Mayor Deke Copenhaver.

Other mayors are here, but more than two and a half years after leaving office, Deke’s still denied.

“Wow they got to get the process started,” said Darrell Blocker in North Augusta

“He really should have been mayor of North Augusta it would have been up in months,” said Mayor Petit.

Deke has submitted his official photo to be included.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.