AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a rabies clinic at Bernie Ward Community Center located at 1941 Lumpkin Road in Augusta, GA.

The clinic will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Rabies vaccinations will be $5, parvo $10, and distemper vaccinations will be $10.

If you would like for your pet to be microchip the cost will be $15.

No Augusta residency requirement required.

Pet adoptions will be held at Pet Smart from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.