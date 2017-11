(WJBF)/ (WSBTV) – “You’re gonna be good” “I know you’re gonna cry, but it’s ok to cry”

The extended video below will give you an inside look at a new dad supporting his son in Dalton, Georgia.

Little Debias King Lee was getting his newborn shots when his father gave him those words of encouragement.

As the nurse delivered multiple vaccines, the first-time father talked his baby boy through the pain.

The precious first experience has been viewed more than 13 million times on Facebook.