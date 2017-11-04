FFN: Week 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week 12 of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games
- Heritage 35, Evans 42
- Jefferson County 20, Screven County 44
- Lakeside 7, Grovetown 24
- Alcovy 10, Greenbrier 21
- ARC 34, Thomson 69
- Butler 34, Glenn Hills 30
- Harlem 35, Westside 0
SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Playoffs (First Round)
- Ridge View 28, South Aiken 47
- Westwood 23, North Augusta 13
- Lewisville 31, Wagener-Salley 2
- Kingstree 13, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 51
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more
- Laney 24, Josey 6
- Terrell Academy 35, Briarwood Academy 63
SEGMENT 4: Top plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- Border Bowl V Rosters
Other Scores:
- Aquinas 30, Stratford Academy 27
- Burke County 35, Hephzibah 0
- Cross Creek 6, Baldwin 45
- Blackville-Hilda 12, Dixie 38