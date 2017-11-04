FFN: Week 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week 12 of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games

  • Heritage 35, Evans 42
  • Jefferson County 20, Screven County 44
  • Lakeside 7, Grovetown 24
  • Alcovy 10, Greenbrier 21
  • ARC 34, Thomson 69
  • Butler 34, Glenn Hills 30
  • Harlem 35, Westside 0

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Playoffs (First Round)

  • Ridge View 28, South Aiken 47
  • Westwood 23, North Augusta 13
  • Lewisville 31, Wagener-Salley 2
  • Kingstree 13, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 51

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more

  • Laney 24, Josey 6
  • Terrell Academy 35, Briarwood Academy 63

SEGMENT 4: Top plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • Border Bowl V Rosters

Other Scores:

  • Aquinas 30, Stratford Academy 27
  • Burke County 35, Hephzibah 0
  • Cross Creek 6, Baldwin 45
  • Blackville-Hilda 12, Dixie 38

