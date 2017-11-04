Early morning shooting on Richardsons Lake Road in Aiken County; man charged with Attempted Murder

Aiken, Sc. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Richardsons Lake Road.

Deputies say a woman was found shot in the garage of the home.

The victim says she and her common law spouse, Trevor Jataurus McKie, were arguing when he shot her.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Now, 31-year-old McKie is charged with Attempted Murder.

He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

