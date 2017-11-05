Grovetown woman asking for help finding her sick dog

GROVETOWN, Ga.(WJBF)- A Grovetown woman is asking for your help locating her dog.

The dog’s name is Honey and her owner says she has severe allergies.

The owner is concerned she may have a reaction before she makes it back home which could send her into shock.

She was last seen in Oak Grove Estates on Railroad Avenue in the city of Grovetown.

Honey is on a special diet and can’t have regular dog food.

If you have any information, call us at (706) 828-7315 so we can contact the owner.

You can also email us at http://www.producers@wjbf.com