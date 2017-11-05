Hatchaway Bridge in Aiken County getting face lift; expect detours

AIKEN COUNTY, SC(WJBF)- A bridge in A iken County is getting a face lift so you may have to take a nother route in the meantime.

The Hatchaway Bridge replacement project will keep it closed until the summer.

South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin work on Monday, November 6.

The bridge work is necessary to make it structurally sound for cars to use.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will be detoured a long Old Tory Trail, Montmorenci Road a nd Wagener Road.

Work could be competed by July of 2018.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.