At least 20 dead and 30 injured in Texas church shooting, shooter dead

(ABC NEWS) – At least 20 people have been killed and 30 injured in a Texas church shooting today, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The alleged shooter is dead, and it appears there is no longer an active threat at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, police told ABC News affiliate KSAT in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon.

Connally Memorial Center in nearby Floresville told ABC News it has received six people from the shooting.

The FBI and ATF are heading to the scene, ABC News has learned.

Outside the church, police have formed a perimeter and flooded the grounds with emergency and police vehicles, according to KSAT.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement, “The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church.”

“Please join Angela and me as we pray for those impacted by this horrific shooting,” Paxton said.

