Saluda couple charged in abuse death of 79-year old father

SALUDA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina couple is accused of beating and neglecting the man’s father until he died.

51-year-old Donald Ralph Chewning and 48-year-old Kathy Laune Chewning are both charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 79-year-old James Boyd Chewning lived with the couple.

Between November 1 and November 2, authorities say the Saluda County couple battered and restrained James Chewning to a bed, using zip ties and rags.

Agents also say they used duct tape to cover James Chewning’s mouth and eyes.

If convicted, the Chewnings could spend up to 30 years in prison.

They were jailed without bond.