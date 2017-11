AIKEN COUNTY, S.C.(WJBF)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash.

It happened in Williston on Tinker Creek road, near Highway 78, Saturday.

Troopers say Charles Gooddell was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer when he veered off the road and into some nearby trees.

The coroner confirms he is from Massachusetts and was speeding at the time.

His trucking company says he was on his way to Charleston, South Carolina.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.