AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A man on the most wanted list for months in Aiken County is behind bars.

The sheriff’s office tells us Christopher Harmon turned himself in on Sunday.

Investigators say back in June, Harmon held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her.

He is charged with criminal sexual conduct, carjacking, and kidnapping.