Debate over fence built at mouth of cul-de-sac nearing resolution

Evans, GA (WJBF)—On Monday, we learned an update to a story we first shared mid-October about a neighborhood dispute over a fence built at the mouth of a cul-de-sac.

The couple built the fence on their private property at the end of Rhett Drive in Evans, Georgia. They say people constantly trespass on their land. They tried using “No Trespassing” signs, but say those did not work so they built the fence. Neighbors tell us they are not happy about it because they say the cul-de-sac should be accessible.

On Monday, we learned the county surveyed the fence and determined it violates county codes in terms of height and placement. The homeowners who built it have a meeting with the county on Wednesday morning. The county says their goal is to allow the family to have a fence on their property that meets county ordinances.

NewsChannel 6 reporter Ashley Osborne talked to the people who built the fence. They say they are frustrated with the backlash from neighbors. They say they have owned this property for more than 10 years. According to them, the neighbors who are the most frustrated have been renting their house for roughly 10 months. The couple says they are both retired veterans and simply want to live in peace on their private property.

The homeowners tell NewsChannel 6 they are willing to work with the county and they are willing to shave the fence down to meet the 3-foot requirement. They also hope Columbia County does not ask them to spend thousands of dollars to simply move the fence back a small amount and fix the area where the fence sits now.

Today we asked the county what you need to do to avoid this kind of situation with your property.

First, establish where your property lines are. Next, contact Columbia County’s Planning and Services Division to make sure the fence you want to builds follows county ordinances. There is not one cut and dry rule for every fence because they are evaluated based on a variety of factors.