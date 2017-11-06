Foundry Place development coming back before commission

Augusta,Ga, (WJBF) A big Apartment Complex project is coming back before Augusta city leaders.

In July Commissioners rejected moving forward with the Foundry Place development, a 32 million dollar, 220 unit upscale apartment building off Wrightsboro road.

The cost was one of the complaints,

Augusta housing officials say the new deal with developers will put the construction out for bids, as a way to reduce to the overall price tag.

It could bring it down, a few million dollars or it could bring it down several million the whole idea is to say we hear you mister commissioner we hear you mister mayor is regards it’s a hear murmur for some saying the cost of the project is too high we clearly understand that so we’ve gone back and taken a look at the economics and the numbers,” said Hawthorne Welcher, the Director of Augusta Housing and Development.

Under the first proposal Augusta would issue up to 28 million dollars in bonds for the project, that adds up to 80 percent of the total cost,