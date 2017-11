GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown has announced the passing of a person that has been a fixture of the city for many years.

Mary Ann Trudeau, former mayor and wife of former long-time mayor and current Councilman Dennis Trudeau, has died.

Mary Ann served in Grovetown government for years and was involved in many community support organizations.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 would like to offer our thoughts and condolences to Councilman Trudeau and his family in this time.