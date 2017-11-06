National Caregiver month raises awareness about people living Alzheimer’s disease

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- November is National Caregivers month. In the state of Georgia alone there are more than 14,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 500,000 caregivers.

The Georgia Alzheimer’s association located in Evans offers support groups, and gives educational presentations that are open to the community to teach them about the early signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s. The program director says caregivers are no longer just family members and that everyone should be educated on how to take care of a loved one once they are diagnosed.

“Caregivers are not just family caregivers it’s going to be friends, it’s going to be neighbors its going to be your church family its going to be coworkers and its going to be professional caregivers so this concept or idea of caregiver is really large.” says Beth Williams.

Technology also plays an important role in caring for a loved one. A medical alert safe return bracelet is an identification bracelet that is manned 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. If someone gets lost at a store or wanders away from home, first responders can now identify that person, call that number, and a primary or secondary caregiver can be notified and get them home safely.

The Association recently held a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in an effort to raise funding for Alzheimer’s research. Georgia is expected to see the highest increases of Alzheimer’s disease in the country.

If you’re a caregiver looking for additional support for a loved one visit their website at http://www.alz.org