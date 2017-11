SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Saluda County couple is accused of beating and neglecting the man’s father until he died.

51-year-old Donald Chewning and 48-year-old Kathy Chewning are charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

Officials say 79-year-old James Chewning lived with the couple.

They say he was beaten and restrained to his bed, using zip ties and rags.