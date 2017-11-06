SPECIAL REPORT: Burden of Proof – murder conviction with no body

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two victims presumed dead by Richmond County remain at the center of major law enforcement investigations and the hearts and minds of their loved ones. Proving murder happened in both cases will take mounds of evidence, but the feat is not impossible. NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose reports on a case from the late 1990s where local law enforcement officials put a man behind bars who thought he would never get caught because there was no body to be found.

Nearly two decades separate LaTania Janell Carwell and Preston Overton from a man named William Alvin Hamilton. As the Richmond County District Attorney and law enforcement work to prove someone killed 16-year-old Carwell and Overton, who was 28 at the time, they will be working in the shadows of Al Hamilton’s case that sent his killer to jail for life with no body.

Paige Boone knows what it’s like to have an apparent murder of a loved one, yet never having a proper burial or someone in jail for the crime.

“He’s gone,” Boone told DuBose. “We have no hope of finding him alive, but we would like to find his body.”

Preston Overton is indeed gone after picking a friend up one June night.

“I didn’t want him to leave that night,” his fiancé recalled, “but he had already told DK that he would give him a ride and DK didn’t have a phone so that he could tell him otherwise so he said he had to go.”

Another case Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators and others are looking into is that of 16-year-old LaTania Janell Carwell.

“Our main goal is to recover Ms. Carwell’s body and the successful prosecution of this case,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree told media during a press conference following hours of searching a suspected area where her remains might be. That case is also awaiting its justice.

Like Overton, Carwell is also gone after Easter morning services. She was never seen again by anyone outside her Augusta home. But where are their bodies? The events leading up to and after their disappearances left behind traces of evidence. But will it be enough to prove the men and women behind bars charged with the crime did it?

Bobby Christine knows with just the right amount of evidence, it can be done.

“Everybody we encountered getting ready for this case we would talk to a witness or whatever, always started by saying, ‘well y’all aren’t’ charging this guy with murder are ya?’ Because you couldn’t find a body. Nobody would believe that we could win a conviction, which the jury did very rapidly,” he said while reflecting on a very old case he served on during his time as Assistant District Attorney.

Well, it’s happened before. A murder conviction with no body. NewsChannel 6 sat down with Bobby Christine, a local lawyer and judge, who in 1999 served as lead prosecutor on a case similar to Carwell and Overton’s cases. William Alvin Hamilton. Like the present day cases, he was missing for a short time before presumed dead without ever finding his remains. Rodney Richardson is serving two life sentences for the crime he thought he would get away with because he did away with Hamilton’s body.

“People lie. Witnesses lie. Families lie. Suspects lie. Forensic evidence does not lie,” said Sergeant DeWayne Piper, who is now over Miami Gardens’ Special Victims Unit.

Back in 1998, he was working with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide division. That’s when Al Hamilton’s case hit his desk.

“Everything about him being missing was out of character for his life,” he began during a taped interview with DuBose.

Al Hamilton lived and worked in Augusta. The 46-year-old was known to be a nice man who loved to work on cars. At night, he worked at The Discotheque Lounge, which is exactly where he was last seen on the night of August 14, 1998, leaving the business in his 1987 gray Ford Tempo.

“Him being gone and his car being gone and his family and social network having had no contact with him since he was last seen leaving work was suspicious,” Sgt. Piper noted.

During his work as lead investigator on the case, Sgt. Piper said he realized only one thing connected Hamilton with Richardson; a woman. And it was a love triangle that lead to Hamilton’s death and Richardson’s life long time in the pen.

NewsChannel 6 obtained cassette tapes from files of the Hamilton case.

Shelly Sharpe: “They can’t find his body. They can’t find his body. You know what I’m saying?”

Rodney Richardson: “I see what you’re saying but I don’t want to talk about it Shelly.”

Shelly: “Why not?”

Rodney: “Why not?”

Shelly: “Yeah.”

A police bug in the home of Shelly Sharpe, Richardson’s ex-wife and Hamilton’s girlfriend, helped lead detectives to the truth. Was Al Hamilton murdered by Rodney Richardson?

But let’s explore the circumstantial evidence used in court, first. A barrage of witnesses, clothes, money and Hamilton’s home in the 1900 block of Elizabeth Drive were all used as evidence needed to bring the case to justice. Presumably Hamilton was headed home after he left work. Piper said Richardson was there waiting. Boxes of evidence in the District Attorney’s office reveal Richardson was at Augusta Manor, his ex-mother-in-law’s place off Mike Padgett Highway, around 11 o’clock on the night of the 14. After a threatening argument over the phone with Hamilton, Richardson asked a neighbor for a ride to his mother’s house. The directions he gave the neighbor, down Highway 56 to Phinizy Road to Old Louisville Road and Elizabeth Drive, put him on the same block Hamilton lived.

Sgt. Piper added, “Everything at the scene indicated that it was an ambush where Richardson, based on the timeline of where he was dropped off a block or so away from the crime scene was shortly before Al Hamilton got off work, which would have given him time to get to the house and hide and lay and wait for Al Hamilton to get home.”

Al Hamilton was killed in his home. And Richardson set it on fire to cover it up. But instead of getting away with it, he locked his own jail cell with the blaze.

“The heat and the fire actually seared the blood stains and the blood spatter onto the dry wall. The soot then covered it and preserved it perfectly,” the investigator said, adding it was Mark Bowen, who is currently the county coroner, who noticed something strange on the wall.

While there was blood in Hamilton’s home, proved to be his through a DNA paternity test taken years earlier, Piper said law enforcement still needed to prove it was enough blood to kill Hamilton and that Richardson was there too, dealing the deadly blows.

“It’s a simple mathematical equation,” Piper started. “Taking the length and the width of the impact stains and these happen to be medium velocity impact stains, which is indicative of being struck with a blunt object.”

Witnesses told law enforcement Richardson was looking for an aluminum bat a week before Hamilton disappeared. It’s the object Piper said could have been used to cast off blood stains in the home. Working with the GBI, Christine and his cohort at the time, Assistant District Attorney Scott Connell proved murder in court.

“A medical examiner from the GBI crime lab was able to testify that the quantity of blood found in the home and the nature of its array was likely brought about by repeated and severe head trauma, battery to the head, sufficient to have killed the victim,” Christine said.

In addition to being dropped off near Hamilton’s home hours before he was to clock out of work, police placed Richardson in the Elizabeth Drive home with two other pieces of evidence; coins found among Richardson’s belongings that were part of a collection that Hamilton owned. And sneakers that he tried washing, had a strong odor of gasoline. These pieces of the puzzle worked for Al Hamilton. Could pieces of evidence help law enforcement put Carwell and Overton’s killers away for life too?