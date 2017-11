Richmond County, Ga (WJBF) – Visitation arrangements have been announced for fallen Richmond County deputy, James Wallace.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held Tuesday, November 7th from 2 pm – 4 pm.

It will be at Thomas L. King Funeral Home on Davis Road in Martinez.

Deputy Wallace was participating in the Sheriff’s Office’s annual physical fitness assessment last week when he suffered a heart attack.

He joined the Sheriff’s Office in November of 2010.

