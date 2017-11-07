Amazon brought its ‘Help Wanted’ sign to The Garden City

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Amazon is set to open its second headquarters and several major cities are vying for the new facility. Meanwhile.. The company continues to expand with representatives spending the day at Fort Gordon recruiting for jobs.

Unemployment is down, and Amazon is doing its part to fill thousands of jobs within the company. Today, the retail giant brought its ‘Help Wanted’ sign to the Garden City.

Amazon representatives met with job-seekers Tuesday during two separate recruiting sessions at Fort Gordon. The hiring events were open to the public, as well as those transitioning out of the military.

“Our main goal for our program is to prepare the service members and their families to exit the military as well as connect them with viable employment opportunity,” said Angela Gaston, Transition Services Specialist.

Amazon is just one of several companies that needs more hands on deck, especially after natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“Amazon we know is a fantastic company in terms of being able to offer very competitive compensation packages because they’re in direct competition with Google, Microsoft and all the other tech companies,” said John Edwards, U.S. Army.

“Therefore I know they’re going to expand continuously so therefore I think jobs are going to be easily able to obtain,” said Walter Sims II, Retired from U.S. Army.

The company came to Fort Gordon back in June and had such a great turnout of trained veterans to recruit they wanted to revisit the Garden City to seek out more talent.

“They reached out to us and wanted to come back to you know to try to recruit more of the IT career fields, cyber security, because of course we are the hub here at Fort Gordon so what better place to come to than Fort Gordon,” said Angela Gaston, Transition Services Specialist.

For information about job opportunities click, here.