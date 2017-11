Fort Gordon (WJBF) – Amazon will be holding a recruitment fair Tuesday, November 7th at Fort Gordon.

Two information and recruitment sessions will be held.

The first is from 9am to 12pm.

The second is from 1pm until 4pm.

Both will be held in Darling Hall, Rooms 229 A-B.

You’re encouraged to bring your resume and something to write with.

The fair is open to both the public and the military.

For more information on some of the vacancies head to amazon.jobs/military