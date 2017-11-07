Augusta business incubator gets huge grant to create local companies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– More businesses and jobs are coming to the CSRA. The Clubhou.se, a place where people come together to create companies and inspire ideas, received a $500,000 grant to fund 20 startup businesses in two years.

“How do you support people to do uncommon things but still be successful in this world?” Eric Parker, Chairman and Co-Founder of The Clubhou.se described the Kauffman Foundation– the organization giving the Augusta incubator nearly half a million dollars.

In the old Academy of Richmond County building on Telfair Street, Parker explained Startup Life will provide housing, three meals a day, transportation to The Clubhou.se, free work space and internet to alleviate the stress of starting up a company.

But there’s more. “We have a 20 week-long program where we will teach them everything from customer discovery,” Parker told me. “We’ll teach them all about their finances, their books, how to manage that, and we will also do a lot of work on teaching them team building and how to manage HR as they grow.”

During the next seven months, participants will train under a mentor .

“What makes every city we all enjoy going to great is that it has local businesses, local companies that really are flourishing, and they create the culture that is worth livinging in,” Parker said. “They create the jobs.”

He said most start-up activity occurs in the five largest cities in the nation. But with Augusta uniquely positioned with a growing work force in cyber security and S.R.S. right across the river, Parker thinks this area is ideal for new companies.

“We can work with a company that has more of a software/online presence to a bricks and mortar company,” Parker told me. “What we want to do is help people develop products so that they can export products outside of Augusta and bring more wealth into this community. Entrepreneurship is scary. There’s no doubt about it. You are taking a chance on yourself. We are here to tell everyone in Augusta right now that we are ready to gamble on you.”

Clubhou.se is NOT investing money in these specific start-up companies.

The Augutsa incubator has already received 3 applications– you have until December 8th to apply: https://startuplife.theclubhou.se/apply/