Augusta defeats Lander in four sets

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University women’s volleyball team took down Lander 3-1 in a Peach Belt Conference match at Christenberry Fieldhouse Tuesday night. Augusta freshman Chloe Allen recorded a career-best 20 kills in the victory.

The Jaguars (17-13, 6-5) returned to the ‘Berry on Tuesday night to face Lander 15-10, 5-6 PBC) after four straight road matches.

PBC kills and points leader, McKenzey Beck, posted 11 kills, 19 assists, and 10 digs – her 12th triple-double on the year. Ranked second in the Peach Belt for kills, Savanna Gonzales gave AU 10, while Allen earned 20 to lead all players.

AU’s Payton Murchie had 31 assists, Natalia Gouveia added 25 digs, and Hollands Martin 23 digs.

Lander was led by Hannah Hritz’s 15 kills. Augusta hit .193 to LU’s .119 attack percentage.

In set one, AU freshman Chloe Allen stayed on serve and carried the team to a 7-1 lead. Lander endured and tied the set 12-all, one of 13 tied scores in the opening set. Up 26-25, Augusta got a block from Jessica Hedrick that willed them to a 27-25 win.

Lander jumped up 8-3 in set one and saw the resilient Jags race back into the match and tie it at 11-all. Augusta scored the next five points for a 16-11 lead and went on to win 25-21 for a two set lead over the Bearcats.

The Jaguars trailed all of set three until they stole a 19-18 lead on a Natalia Gouveia ace. Lander quickly gained the advantage back and won 25-23 in set three. AU responded and won the match with the largest margin of the night – a 25-13 mark in the fourth and final set.

Augusta hosts its final regular-season match on Saturday, Nov. 11 against rival USC Aiken at 2:00 p.m. in Christenberry Fieldhouse.