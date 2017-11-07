Augusta men’s basketball opens season on Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta University men’s basketball team opens their season on Friday.

With four starters returing from a squad that reached the NCAA tournament, the defending Peach Belt Conference champions once again have championship aspirations.

However, the lone starter the Jaguars must replace happens to be the most prolific scorer in PBC history, All-American Keshun Sherrill.

Augusta head coach Dip Metress said it’s going to take a committee of players to step up and fill that void.

“The big thing is we’re balanced,” Metress said. “I see a lot of guys taking different shots. I don’t know who is going to emerge as the go-to guy. I envision a team that has four or five guys averaging double figure points, which is completely different from last year, but for the most part I think they’ve done a good job of playing together.”

“We’re trying to follow in Keshun’s footsteps,” senior forward Kyle Doyle said. “He was a great leader. He always did everything the right way. [Tamyrik Fields] and I were like why not try to lead these boys like he led us. If not as far, then further than we went last year.”

The Jaguars play Mount Olive at the Barton College Classic in their season opener on Friday night. Augusta’s home opener is Saturday, November 25th against Bowie State.