Ingredients

12 oz fresh or frozen cranberries (approximately 3 cups), rinsed

½ cup water

½ cup fresh orange juice with pulp

¾ cup granulated sugar

Directions

1. In a medium sauce pan dissolve sugar in ½ cup of water and ½ of orange juice over medium low heat.

2. Add cranberries and return to a gentle boil for 10 minutes.

3. Remove from heat.

4. Serve warm or let the sauce completely cool.

*Refrigerate until ready to serve if needed.