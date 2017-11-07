CSRA Election Day 2017

CSRA (WJBF) – Many voters across the CSRA are casting their ballots on this election day.

Polls will be open until 7 pm tonight.

You must vote at your normally assigned precinct.

Here’s a list of the races we’re following:

Hephzibah City Council RESULTS Frank Godbee (i) Julius Harris Waynesboro City Council Ward 3, Post 6 Doris Creene Tongo Portia Lodge Washington Willie Roy Williams (i) Keysville Mayor Linda Wilkes (i) Harold Kight Sardis Mayor J. Preston Conner (i) Lee Chance Carol Edmonds Sardis City Council (1 Seat) Donnie Hickman (i) Cindy Herring Rolene Oliver Geneva Wilkerson Stapleton City Council (3 Seats) Lisa A. Cranford (i) Terkia L. Farmer John Legander III Willie Moss (i) Carol Smith Wrens City Council (3 Seats) Brent Dye Melvin L. Farmer (i) David Hastings James Edward Rabun Jack Templeton (i) Sharena Baughn Michelle Weatherford-Usry Wadley Mayor Harold J. Moore Jr. (i) Albert Samples Wadley City Council (3 Seats) Randall L. Jones Izell Mack (i) John May (i) Kendrick McBride (i) Dorothy Strowbridge Willi R. Strowbridge Warrenton City Council District 2 (Post 1) Steve Giddens (i) Matthias Jones Warrenton City Council District 1 (Post 2) Quamid Green Tifphany Danyell Howard Warrenton Mayor George Ivey (i) Chris McCorkle Warrenton Mayor Pro-Tem Craig Hunter Angela Johnson Washington City Council District 1 Washington City Council District 2 Aiken City Council District 6 Joann Harper Ed Woltz Perry Town Council Seat 3 Tony Thompson Sheila Young Ehrhardt Mayor Frank Boardman Will Stanley Govan Town Council (Pick 4) K. Epperson Mike Epperson Bobby Fail Williston Town Council (3 Open Seats) Nigel Abner Dwayne Cagle Eric Moody Kurt Odermatt Tim Scott Annie Taylor Monetta Town Council Charles Kneece III Georgette Salters Nathan Shuler Burnettown Town Council James McIntosh Bryan Smith Coley Wilson