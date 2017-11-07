CSRA Election Day 2017

CSRA (WJBF) – Many voters across the CSRA are casting their ballots on this election day.

Polls will be open until 7 pm tonight.

You must vote at your normally assigned precinct.

Here’s a list of the races we’re following:

Hephzibah City Council RESULTS
Frank Godbee (i)
Julius Harris
Waynesboro City Council Ward 3, Post 6
Doris Creene Tongo
Portia Lodge Washington
Willie Roy Williams (i)
Keysville Mayor
Linda Wilkes (i)
Harold Kight
Sardis Mayor
J. Preston Conner (i)
Lee Chance
Carol Edmonds
Sardis City Council (1 Seat)
Donnie Hickman (i)
Cindy Herring
Rolene Oliver
Geneva Wilkerson
Stapleton City Council (3 Seats)
Lisa A. Cranford (i)
Terkia L. Farmer
John Legander III
Willie Moss (i)
Carol Smith
Wrens City Council (3 Seats)
Brent Dye
Melvin L. Farmer (i)
David Hastings
James Edward Rabun
Jack Templeton (i)
Sharena Baughn
Michelle Weatherford-Usry
Wadley Mayor
Harold J. Moore Jr. (i)
Albert Samples
Wadley City Council (3 Seats)
Randall L. Jones
Izell Mack (i)
John May (i)
Kendrick McBride (i)
Dorothy Strowbridge
Willi R. Strowbridge
Warrenton City Council District 2 (Post 1)
Steve Giddens (i)
Matthias Jones
Warrenton City Council District 1 (Post 2)
Quamid Green
Tifphany Danyell Howard
Warrenton Mayor
George Ivey (i)
Chris McCorkle
Warrenton Mayor Pro-Tem
Craig Hunter
Angela Johnson
Washington City Council District 1
Washington City Council District 2
Aiken City Council District 6
Joann Harper
Ed Woltz
Perry Town Council Seat 3
Tony Thompson
Sheila Young
Ehrhardt Mayor
Frank Boardman
Will Stanley
Govan Town Council (Pick 4)
K. Epperson
Mike Epperson
Bobby Fail
Williston Town Council (3 Open Seats)
Nigel Abner
Dwayne Cagle
Eric Moody
Kurt Odermatt
Tim Scott
Annie Taylor
Monetta Town Council
Charles Kneece III
Georgette Salters
Nathan Shuler
Burnettown Town Council
James McIntosh
Bryan Smith
Coley Wilson

