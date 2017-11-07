CSRA Election Day 2017

CSRA (WJBF) – Many voters across the CSRA are casting their ballots on this election day.
Polls will be open until 7 pm tonight.
You must vote at your normally assigned precinct.
Here’s a list of the races we’re following:
|Hephzibah City Council
|RESULTS
|Frank Godbee (i)
|Julius Harris
|Waynesboro City Council Ward 3, Post 6
|Doris Creene Tongo
|Portia Lodge Washington
|Willie Roy Williams (i)
|Keysville Mayor
|Linda Wilkes (i)
|Harold Kight
|Sardis Mayor
|J. Preston Conner (i)
|Lee Chance
|Carol Edmonds
|Sardis City Council (1 Seat)
|Donnie Hickman (i)
|Cindy Herring
|Rolene Oliver
|Geneva Wilkerson
|Stapleton City Council (3 Seats)
|Lisa A. Cranford (i)
|Terkia L. Farmer
|John Legander III
|Willie Moss (i)
|Carol Smith
|Wrens City Council (3 Seats)
|Brent Dye
|Melvin L. Farmer (i)
|David Hastings
|James Edward Rabun
|Jack Templeton (i)
|Sharena Baughn
|Michelle Weatherford-Usry
|Wadley Mayor
|Harold J. Moore Jr. (i)
|Albert Samples
|Wadley City Council (3 Seats)
|Randall L. Jones
|Izell Mack (i)
|John May (i)
|Kendrick McBride (i)
|Dorothy Strowbridge
|Willi R. Strowbridge
|Warrenton City Council District 2 (Post 1)
|Steve Giddens (i)
|Matthias Jones
|Warrenton City Council District 1 (Post 2)
|Quamid Green
|Tifphany Danyell Howard
|Warrenton Mayor
|George Ivey (i)
|Chris McCorkle
|Warrenton Mayor Pro-Tem
|Craig Hunter
|Angela Johnson
|Washington City Council District 1
|Washington City Council District 2
|Aiken City Council District 6
|Joann Harper
|Ed Woltz
|Perry Town Council Seat 3
|Tony Thompson
|Sheila Young
|Ehrhardt Mayor
|Frank Boardman
|Will Stanley
|Govan Town Council (Pick 4)
|K. Epperson
|Mike Epperson
|Bobby Fail
|Williston Town Council (3 Open Seats)
|Nigel Abner
|Dwayne Cagle
|Eric Moody
|Kurt Odermatt
|Tim Scott
|Annie Taylor
|Monetta Town Council
|Charles Kneece III
|Georgette Salters
|Nathan Shuler
|Burnettown Town Council
|James McIntosh
|Bryan Smith
|Coley Wilson