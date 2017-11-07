Digging Deeper: Pattern of abuse and Domestic Violence emerges among mass shooting suspects

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Texas church gunman’s violent past fits a pattern among mass shootings in America.

In the days following each mass shooting we learn more about the suspect.

Things like their previous run-ins with law enforcement, their family histories and the weapons they used to injure and kill innocent people.

Now a trend is emerging among many of the shooters, a past of violence towards women.

Dozens of people are killed and hundreds injured at the hands of these killers.

Many of the gunmen, in recent shootings, have one thing in common, a history of abuse and violence that began at home.

“I think we have to start realizing that even if our own family is not an abusive situation, that if someone else’s family is, now we are seeing a pattern that it could be dangerous to all of us, because those people are sitting in our pews at church, they are in our clubs, they are in our restaurants.” Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons Executive Director Susan Selden said.

The Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, had a history of verbal abuse.

The Pulse Nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen, physically abused his wife for years. Allegedly for simple things like not finishing laundry.

Esteban Santiago, the gunman who killed 5 people at a Fort Lauderale Airport, was prosecuted for Domestic Violence.

James Hodgkinson, the man responsible for the shoots fired at the Congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested for battery and discharging a weapon.

The Virginia Tech shooter, Seung-Hui Cho, was accused of harassing two women and ordered to stop by police.

The Planned Parenthood gunman, Robert Dear, has a lengthy history of Domestic Violence. He was accused by his former ex-wives of violence and harassment.

Most recently, Devin Kelley, who opened fire at a church in San Antonio Texas, was convicted of assaulting his wife and child.

“It baffles me how these perpetrators still are allowed to have weapons,” Selden told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Selden says the law in South Carolina doesn’t prevent abusers from owning a weapon.

Domestic Violence is convicted on a case-by-case basis.

Therefore, someone facing lesser charges could still have gun owning rights.

Selden says that needs to change, because if a person is violent towards their family, nothing is stopping them doing the same to strangers.

“So if they are in danger, we could all be in danger.” She said.

According to a study conducted by Every Town for Gun Safety between 1994 and 2014, 180 million background checks were done for people who wanted to purchase a gun.

More than 2 million of those people were flagged and turned away.

Still, in the last 7 years a third of mass shootings involved gunmen who weren’t allowed to own weapons.

