JENNIE: Mother reunited with daughter she gave up for adoption in 1967

TELEVISION PARK– Sandra says she grew up in a loving and happy family, but she carried a hole in her heart.

“You try to find out on your own but records are sealed- or if you go on a website you don’t have anything to research with… so where do you start?”

Sandra’s story started October 18, 1967 at St. Joseph Hospital. She was one of 8 baby girls born there that day, only one left the hospital without a name… and it was Baby Girl Martin.

49 years later, Masters Week in the Garden City, after years of searching, and so many dead ends, Sandra and Becky finally found each other on April 3rd through an adoption registry website they both had joined, adoption.com.