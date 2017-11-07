Netflix email scam targets millions of users

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new email scam that began to appear Monday is targeting millions of Netflix users.

The email looks like it’s from Netflix and claims the users account with the streaming service will be canceled, Mailguard warned.

It’s designed to trick people into thinking that unless they update their billing information, their service will stop.

The new scam has already targeted roughly 110 million Netflix subscribers.

There’s no word yet on how many people have fallen for this scam.

The e-mails include a link to a fake Netflix page asking users to enter log-in details and eventually their personal and billing information.

This isn’t the first time Netflix users have been targeted in email scams.

There was a similar scam earlier this year.

The company has said that it will never ask for personal information to be sent over e-mail.

And it’s suggesting that customers with questions contact its customer service department.