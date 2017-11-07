Sheriff Roundtree frustrated by budget process

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Solving Augusta’s pay problems is proving to be a tough fix for city leaders.

“There really are not any easy answers unless you have a lot of money I mean that’s the bottom line,” said City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson.

Commissioners hearing from consultant on the worker compensation study that says two thirds of employees are being paid below market,

The Administrator is recommending 3 point eight million dollars for raises next year, as a start

But Sheriff Roundtree proposed a more than two and a half million dollar pay raise plan, the Administrator recommendation is 750 thousand dollars,

“You only give us 750 thousand dollars that does nothing for us as far as the overall scheme of it I mean it is frustrating and again like I said before we just want to be part of the process,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

Sheriff Roundtree telling city leaders no one has sat down with him to discuss options to find the the money for raises but one option would be increasing property taxes.

“Everybody hates that word increase tax increase but sometimes you got to try and do what’s right and bite the bullet,” says Commissioner Grady Smith.

“Tax increase property tax increase off the table or is that going to be in there?

for me personally a tax increase is not on the table, okay,said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

“Everybody is afraid of the word tax increase I’m not there yet but if that’s what it takes to get us there then I will support it but we haven’t have the discussion of how close can we get before we talk about it,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

Augusta city leaders are talking about raises across the entire work force however right now only the talk is cheap. in Augusta George Eskola