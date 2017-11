AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says Frederick Booker, 26, of Augusta, died Tuesday at Augusta University Medical Center Trauma Unit.

Invesigators say Booker was shot multiple times just after midnight Saturday night at Heritage Apartments off of Jackson Road.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta this week.

The Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the incident