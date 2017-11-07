Waynesboro city council votes on how to move forward after the mayor is accused of abusing city money

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF)– Waynesboro city council took a deeper look into how Mayor Greg Carswell is spending city money.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the city manager, Jerry Coalson, said Mayor Carswell took a $2000 trip to Philadelphia to meet with a man about bringing a kids fun center to Waynesboro. The report states the mayor’s itinerary lists a total of 10 hours at the place, but a follow up call to that owner revealed he only visited one day when the facility was closed. Coalson said online photos show he spent time at a nearby church event. Mayor Carswell is also accused of using the city’s credit card to fund a visit by gospel singer Dottie Peoples. That amounted to several hundred dollars in food and a rental car. Also, Coalson said Carswell put more than 6000 miles on his city car since June. The city manager said many of those trips were personal.

Dozens filled Waynesboro City Hall Monday night. Council Members voted on 1 of 7 options, ranging from forwarding the findings to the FBI, receiving the findings as information only to requiring Mayor Greg Carswell to pay back the city.

The Mayor began the council meeting with this speech, saying everything he has done has been for the city: “I once again apologize for the discord my intentions caused. The keys, car and card have been given to Jerry, and I will not use either again. I will have the money 260194 paid to the city by the next council meeting on November 20th.”

With a 4 to 2 vote, council members sided with the Mayor– For him to remain in office by paying back the city more than $4000, returning the city card and car. But Vice Mayor Brenda Lewis and Council Member Willie Williams were not in favor.

“All that has taken place has gotten our eyes off the goal for the city,” Mayor Carswell told me. “That is something I would never want to happen. I am sad it did happen. That is why I said I would pay back the $4000.”

He said since he took office in May, his team has made great changes.

I asked him, “What is something specific that you and your council has done, like you just mentioned, since you took office in May?”

“Man, I don’t have my book in my list in it right now with all my specifics because there are some very detailed things,” the mayor said. “So, I mean, we have just been in progress. We have.”

Council member James Jones voted in favor of Mayor Carswell’s plan to repay the city.

I asked him, “So you are saying the taxpayers should not be worried in the future?”

“No. I think he has learned from this mistake,” Council Member Jones told me. “It was a mistake on his part, and he didn’t fully understand all the procedures and know-hows. He is young and inexperienced. This is a teaching experience.”

We tried to talk with the Vice Mayor and Council Member Williams who voted against Mayor Carswell’s recommendation, but they did not want to talk with us.

The mayor assures the Waynesboro tax payers he is, quote. “moving forward after this incident.”