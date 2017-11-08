A new play coming to the CSRA to shine light on domestic violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new stage play will be coming to the CSRA.

The new play, When Push Comes to Shove, will debut on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

It will be about the journey of three women who go on a tropical retreat together in search of inner growth with hopes of bettering their marriages until chaos begins and turns a peaceful vacation hectic.

Local radio personality for Hot 105.7, Miss Monique wrote the play and she says this is not the first play she has ever written.

This will be her 9th stage play at the Imperial Theatre.

The play is put on by Raisin A.J. productions and will bring awareness to suicide prevention.

The ticket cost will be $25.

Mayor Hardie Davis will be one the honorary guest and he will also be a part of the play along with Jarvis Spearman, Nelson Curry, Cookie Pontoo, Porsha Renee, and Michael Sullivan.

The play will be at the Imperial Theatre located at 749 Broad Street in Augusta, Ga.

For more information as to where you can purchase your ticket click, here