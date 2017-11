AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta Commissioner is continuing his protests against social injustices.

For the second meeting in a row commissioner, Bill Fennoy kneeled during the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

Here’s a picture from the first time he did it a few weeks ago.

Fennoy is the only city leader to do this during these regular practices.

Fennoy says it’s in support of professional athletes and others who are also protesting.

He also says his protests will continue.