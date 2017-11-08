(WJBF) – Coverage you can count on brings you the election results from several races throughout the CSRA. You all voted and below we have your 2017 local race voting results for both Georgia and South Carolina.

Aiken. S.C.

District 6

Ed Wolz defeats Joann Hopper with 434 votes.

Grovetown, G.A.

Grovetown City Council Race

Debra Fisher wins one of the seats after bringing in 300 of the votes.

Sylvia Martin retains her seat by two votes, receiving 282 votes.

Allen Transou at 280 votes.

Vicki Cook lost her seat in Grovetown after receiving 121 votes.

David Payne gathered 66 votes in the race.

Harlem, G.A.

Harlem City Council Race

Johnny Thigpen wins with 274 votes.

Danny Belevance wins with 203 votes.

Al Reeves received 196 votes in the race.

Hephzibah, G.A.

Hephzibah City Council Race

Incumbent Frank Godbee wins by 324 votes.

Julius Harris garnered 107 votes.

Waynesboro, G.A.

City Council Ward 3, Post 6 Election

Incumbent Willie Williams wins by 216 votes.

Doris Tongo received 54 votes.

Portia Washington received 9 votes.