Family talks justice, closure in Preston Overton case

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The family of a missing man presumed dead opened up while those accused of killing him await trial.

NewsChannel 6 took a closer look at Preston Overton’s case now that his family believes they are in a position to speak. Law enforcement believes he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Loved one agree, but they said they still need justice and closure.

“The last two words we spoke to each other was I love you,” said Avery Overton, Preston’s brother.

There wasn’t a day that went by or make that about ten times a day that Avery Overton didn’t talk with his brother Preston Overton.

He described, “Every time I would think it would be some kind of emergency, I would call back, ‘what’s going on?’ He would just say, ‘what you doing?'”

Avery and his mother Donna miss Preston and decided to open up about what happened since investigators have hit what they call a “dead end” with the case. Preston, who was 28 back in June, told his fiance Paige Boone he was going to pick up a friend, but never returned to their Hephzibah home. Three days later that friend, Chad “DK” Garner, was found in a shed off Peach Orchard Road. His mother and brother recall the frightening moment they will never forget.

Donna Overton told us, “I had to call my 75-year-old parents and ask them to go up there to where it happened and find him and make sure he [Avery] was OK. And that’s nothing no daughter should have to do is call her 75-year-old parents and ask them to go to a crime scene.”

She said investigators believe Preston was in the wrong place at the wrong time, a time when it’s believed both suspects, William Krepps and Vaugh Verdi shot and killed the two multiple times. Emily Stephens was also charged with murder too. All three were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and various other charges.

Donna added the disagreement between DK and Krepps was all over a weapon. While he knew Verdi, she told us Preston did not know Krepps.

She told us what justice for her looks like.

“The death penalty,” she said.

The memories will not fade. Avery says he worked alongside his brother at Plant Vogtle for three years. The family also loved watching Preston as dad to his daughter and son.

“When he was with them kids you could just see he glowed. He glowed around them. He loved them. They gave his life purpose,” Avery said.

Another issue Donna Overton mentioned with Preston’s kids is that with no body and no death certificate, his children can not receive the benefits needed. So, she is truly hoping closure happens soon.

To help Overton’s children, click here.

We will keep following this story.