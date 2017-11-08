Fixing Augusta’s salaries will create other issues

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Fixing Augusta’s salary problems has city leaders worried about creating other issues.

According to a compensation study many of the city’s lowest paid workers are making as much as 30 percent below market value.

The study recommends increasing that so some starting salaries would need to be raised by almost ten thousand dollars.

But this could cause another issue because employees just getting started would be making more than long term co workers, or even their supervisors.

Very dangerous you get dissension real quick and you know a lot of them down in the trenches say hey this gentleman hasn’t paid his dues why should he come in making the same I’ve been sweating my butt off for twenty years

BRAD: The administrator is recommending spending 3- point eight million dollars next year to implement the salary study for and give all employees an one and a half percent cost of living raise.