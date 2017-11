AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Gas up the car and fuel local education.

The “Fueling our Schools” campaign donates one-cents of every gallon sold to schools in Aiken and Columbia Counties.

To make a bigger impact on local education, on Thursday area Circle K’s will be donating 10 cents for every gallon sold.

Stop by any gas station from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and fuel up at specially marked pumps.

