Laney’s De’Sha Benjamin signs to play basketball at Alabama

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The early signing period opened on Wednesday and several local athletes made their college choices official.
At Laney High School, three-time first-team all-state basketball player De’Sha Benjamin signed a national letter of intent with Alabama.
“It feels good. I feel relieved and stress free now,” Benjamin said. “I can go into the season with a clear head. It means a lot. All my friends and family are here to support me. My mom, my god dad, my coaches, so it’s an honor. It’s bittersweet. I’ll miss high school, but it’s going to get right when I get to Alabama.”
Benjamin has led the Wildcats to two state championships in her first three seasons. She said the goal is to leave Laney with a third state title. Her senior season begins November 20th at the Glenn Hills Thanksgiving Classic.
Congratulations to the following student-athletes who also signed on Wednesday:
North Augusta High School
- Karly Heath – South Carolina – Softball
- Amari Young – Old Dominion – Basketball
- Sarah Crews – Lander – Basketball
- Shaq Boskett – Presbyterian College – Softball
- Jordan Flanders – The Citadel – Baseball
- Will Mottel – USC Aiken – Baseball
- Brad Golden – Spartanburg Methodist – Baseball
Greenbrier High School
- Brianna Butler – Duke – Softball
Evans High School
- Ashton Sturgell – Georgia College – Baseball
Aquinas High School
- Nat Simkins – Presbyterian College – Golf