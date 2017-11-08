Laney’s De’Sha Benjamin signs to play basketball at Alabama

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The early signing period opened on Wednesday and several local athletes made their college choices official.

At Laney High School, three-time first-team all-state basketball player De’Sha Benjamin signed a national letter of intent with Alabama.

“It feels good. I feel relieved and stress free now,” Benjamin said. “I can go into the season with a clear head. It means a lot. All my friends and family are here to support me. My mom, my god dad, my coaches, so it’s an honor. It’s bittersweet. I’ll miss high school, but it’s going to get right when I get to Alabama.”

Benjamin has led the Wildcats to two state championships in her first three seasons. She said the goal is to leave Laney with a third state title. Her senior season begins November 20th at the Glenn Hills Thanksgiving Classic.

Congratulations to the following student-athletes who also signed on Wednesday:

North Augusta High School

Karly Heath – South Carolina – Softball

Amari Young – Old Dominion – Basketball

Sarah Crews – Lander – Basketball

Shaq Boskett – Presbyterian College – Softball

Jordan Flanders – The Citadel – Baseball

Will Mottel – USC Aiken – Baseball

Brad Golden – Spartanburg Methodist – Baseball

Greenbrier High School

Brianna Butler – Duke – Softball

Evans High School

Ashton Sturgell – Georgia College – Baseball

Aquinas High School

Nat Simkins – Presbyterian College – Golf