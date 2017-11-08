Major accident with injuries in Aiken Co.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, there has been a major accident with injuries in Aiken County.

The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, morning along Atomic Road and Dragstrip Road in Jackson, S.C.

As of now, we know that at least one person was injured.

At the time we do not have the extent of the injuries, how many were involved, or if charges were filed.

Traffic has been partially blocked due to the accident.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have more on the story as it develops.