Parkway preservation effort public input meeting is next step in assembling management plan

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Saving Aiken’s urban forest is going to take a village.

The city’s parkways preservation efforts to restore the historic medians began in March.

To move forward with the project city leaders are asking for public input.

The community can drop by the Municipal Building on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a public information session.

All feedback will be considered when city leaders finalize the comprehensive tree management plan.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.