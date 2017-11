AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man struck by a vehicle on Deans Bridge Road this past weekend has died.

Keon Taylor of Waynesboro was pronounced dead at AU Medical Center at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Taylor was hit by a vehicle on Deans Bridge Road at E. Kensington Drive on Sunday at 12:31 a.m.

The coroner states that Taylor died as a result of his injuries.