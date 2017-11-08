Restaurants, businesses offer Veterans Day freebies, discounts

(WATE/WJBF) – A number of businesses are offering deals and freebies for veterans and active duty service members this Veterans Day. The deals are only good at participating locations and those taking part will need a valid military I.D.

Restaurants

Applebee’s: Free meal on Nov. 11

Free meal on Nov. 11 Bonefish Grill : Active and retired service members can have free Bang Bang Shrimp on Nov. 11

: Active and retired service members can have free Bang Bang Shrimp on Nov. 11 Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of wings and side of fries on November 11

Free small order of wings and side of fries on November 11 Chipotle: Active duty, National Guard, and retired military, military spouses with ID, and veterans get a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal from 5 p.m. to close on November 7.

Active duty, National Guard, and retired military, military spouses with ID, and veterans get a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal from 5 p.m. to close on November 7. Cici’s Pizza: Free pizza buffet with military ID on Nov. 11

Free pizza buffet with military ID on Nov. 11 Cracker Barrel: Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” on Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon

Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” on Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon Dunkin’ Donuts: Free Doughnut to veterans and active military members on Nov. 11

Free Doughnut to veterans and active military members on Nov. 11 Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night free dinner on Nov. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night free dinner on Nov. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. Hooters: Free meal from select menu at participating locations on Nov. 11

Free meal from select menu at participating locations on Nov. 11 IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes for active duty military and veterans on Nov. 10

Free red, white and blue pancakes for active duty military and veterans on Nov. 10 Little Caesars: Free $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch combo on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch combo on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Charley’s: Free $9.99er entree on Nov. 11

Free $9.99er entree on Nov. 11 Olive Garden: Free meal, including entree from special Veterans Day menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks on Nov. 11

Free meal, including entree from special Veterans Day menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks on Nov. 11 Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Nov. 12

Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Nov. 12 Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11

Free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 Red Robin: Free Red’s Taven Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries to veterans and active duty members on Nov. 11

Free Red’s Taven Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries to veterans and active duty members on Nov. 11 Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer on Nov. 11

Free appetizer on Nov. 11 Texas Roadhouse: Free meal from special menu on Nov. 11

Retail

Dollar General: Veterans, active duty military and immediate family members get 11% discount on Nov. 11

Veterans, active duty military and immediate family members get 11% discount on Nov. 11 Firestone Complete Auto Care: 15% off lowest advertised price for any service from Nov. 10-12

15% off lowest advertised price for any service from Nov. 10-12 Goodwill: 50% all donated apparel with military ID on Nov. 11

50% all donated apparel with military ID on Nov. 11 Home Depot: 10% discount to all military

10% discount to all military Lowe’s: 10% for veterans every day

10% for veterans every day Publix: 10% off groceries for veterans, military personnel and families on Nov. 11

10% off groceries for veterans, military personnel and families on Nov. 11 Target: 10% discount for active duty, veterans and spouses/dependent children from Nov. 7-11

10% discount for active duty, veterans and spouses/dependent children from Nov. 7-11 Toys R Us: 15% in-store purchases from Nov. 4-11

15% in-store purchases from Nov. 4-11 Walgreens: Veterans and military personnel, as well as family members, with Walgreens Balance Rewards card get 20% discount on Nov. 11