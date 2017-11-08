Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff November 10th

Augusta, GA – Ring, ring, ring! The Salvation Army is widely known for its outreach during the Christmas season.

Get into the Christmas spirit with The Salvation Army of Augusta Area Command as we officially launch our Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns Friday, Nov. 10 at 11:00am.

The daylong celebration filled with fun, fundraising – and a little bit of friendly competition – at Kroger, 2801 Washington Road. The Salvation Army Kroc Church Band and watch as the first gift of the season is dropped in the famous Red Kettle that morning.

Football fans go head-to-head in a competition to fill their Red Kettles for local families in need. Stop by your favorite teams’ kettle between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to make a donation.

Since 1891, our iconic red kettles have been a familiar Salvation Army tradition. Money raised through these kettles provides much needed funding for The Salvation Army’s free programs throughout the year, and we depend on local volunteers to ring bells at various kettle locations to encourage these donations. Our kettle season begins with our Red Kettle Kickoff and ends by Christmas Eve.

Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday in a variety of locations throughout the Greater Augusta Area. Individuals, churches, schools, businesses, and other organizations can sign up to ring for shifts, whole days, or for an entire season. To volunteer as a Bell Ringer, contact Alice Scavullo at 706-434-3185.