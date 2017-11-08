South Carolina law says deputies only allowed to seize weapons used by Domestic Violence abusers during crime

Related Coverage Early morning shooting on Richardsons Lake Road in Aiken County; man charged with Attempted Murder

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Anti-domestic violence advocates want to see guns taken away from all abusers.

Since the 2015 Domestic Violence Reform Act of South Carolina law abusers face tougher charges for their actions.

Still, some abusers don’t lose their right to bear arms.

A heated argument inside a home on Richardsons Lake Road, ended with a trip to jail for 31-year-old Trevor Mckie.

Early Saturday morning, police say Mckie and his common law spouse were fighting when he took out a handgun and shot her.

McKie is now out on bond, waiting for trial.

It’s a story Susan Selden hears far too often.

“Somebody attempted to murder his girlfriend and now he’s out on bond,” Selden told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

In this case, state law says Aiken County deputies must only seize the weapon used in the crime. Despite the attempted murder charge.

The fate of all other weapons in a suspect’s possession are up to a judge to decide.

“Everything else is pending charges and what’s the outcome of the court case,” said Aiken County Sheriffs Office SSG Stephen Shunn.

While it’s unknown if Mckie has any other weapons, Selden worries about the victim’s safety.

“He had a firearm in the commission of a crime and he could do this again,” said Selden.

Selden says it should be mandatory that all weapons are seized from abusers, because that’s the very reason so many women are killed by violent offenders in South Carolina.

“In South Carolina if you are convicted of any form of domestic violence are you allowed to possess a weapon?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“It depends on the level, whether it’s a felony or whether is a misdemeanor.” Selden said. “If it’s just a misdemeanor charge, it’s up to the judge to decide.”

“In your opinion even if it is a misdemeanor, should they be allowed to possess a weapon?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“I don’t think so. I think if you are convicted of any domestic violence charge, that shows that you have the ability to be violent and you should not have a gun.” Selden said.

The Domestic Violence Reform Act created different degrees of offenses that determines the length of jail time for offenders.

It also bans some convicted abusers from owning a gun.

The victim of the shooting incident at Richardsons Lake Road was treated at a local hospital.

Deputies say the investigation is still on going.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.