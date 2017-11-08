Swainsboro Police Department makes largest drug seizure in agency history

WJBF Staff Published:

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Swainsboro Police Department Drug Suppression Unit has made one of the largest seizures in the agency’s history.

On Friday morning, November 3rd, officers responded to a home on McCleod Bridge Road in reference to a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the individuals involved.

After several minutes of no contact, a man was seen exiting the rear of the house. He was quickly taken into custody.

Officers then attempted to make contact with the woman inside the home.

After receiving no answer, officers entered the home.

Inside, officers found a large amount, 121.9 pounds, of marijuana, valued at $145,800.

35-year-old Jamie Carlton and 34-year-old Erecka Roundtree were taken into custody and charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Forgery 1st Degree.

The case remains under investigation.

