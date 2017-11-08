WJBF Scholar Athlete: Ridge Spring-Monetta’s Melvin Alewine

MONETTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Melvin Alewine is a four-sport star at Ridge Spring-Monetta. He’s an all-region football and basketball player. He reached the state finals for track & field, and he plays soccer.

Alewine is also an honor roll student.

He said his motivation for success comes from his family and desire to be a leader for his teammates.

“My family more than anything,” Alewine said. “In the classroom, I try to be a leader for my team. I goof around, but when it’s time to get it done, I get it done. I mean [my family] isn’t the [wealthiest]. We struggle a little bit. I just want to provide better for my family, so they don’t have to go through some of the struggles I went through.”

“Melvin is probably the biggest leader on our team both on and off the field,” Ridge Spring-Monetta head football coach, Kenny Lipsey, said. “He’s an exceptional student in the classroom and he exemplifies the student-athlete.”

Alewine will become the first person in his immediate family to go to college. He’s still undecided on a school, but he plans to play football and major in physical therapy.